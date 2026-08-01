Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prudential Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,234,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,945,381,000 after acquiring an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,533,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,904,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,649,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,562,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $367,089,000 after acquiring an additional 166,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 95.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,556,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,371 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential sold 214,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $5,314,963.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,973,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,348,010.75. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Prudential Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $105.46.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Will Prudential Financial Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Positive Sentiment: Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield.

Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Prudential

Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook.

PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. SEC filing

Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.46, below the current trading range. Group Insurance pressure and the possibility of limited upside relative to consensus targets may be contributing to the stock’s weakness.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prudential Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prudential Financial wasn't on the list.

While Prudential Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here