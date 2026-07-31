PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,266 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 231,924 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of PTC worth $50,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for annual recurring revenue (ARR), revenue and earnings per share after reporting fiscal third-quarter results. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, grew 9.1% year over year to $2.448 billion, above the high end of prior guidance. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for annual recurring revenue (ARR), revenue and earnings per share after reporting fiscal third-quarter results. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, grew 9.1% year over year to $2.448 billion, above the high end of prior guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion and GAAP EPS guidance to $8.46-$9.18, while reaffirming cash-flow targets. PTC also forecast 9%-9.5% constant-currency ARR growth and increased its fiscal-year share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion.

The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion and GAAP EPS guidance to $8.46-$9.18, while reaffirming cash-flow targets. PTC also forecast 9%-9.5% constant-currency ARR growth and increased its fiscal-year share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion. Positive Sentiment: PTC repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year repurchases above the high end of its previous target. The buybacks may support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s cash generation.

PTC repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year repurchases above the high end of its previous target. The buybacks may support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $190 price target, while BMO raised its target to $164 from $155 and maintained an Outperform rating. Analysts cited AI momentum, recurring-revenue growth and buybacks as supporting factors.

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $190 price target, while BMO raised its target to $164 from $155 and maintained an Outperform rating. Analysts cited AI momentum, recurring-revenue growth and buybacks as supporting factors. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.58 was slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.57, while operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow totaled $249.3 million.

Fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.58 was slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.57, while operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow totaled $249.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $600.1 million missed analysts’ $611.6 million estimate and declined 6.8% year over year. Net income also fell to $118.8 million from $141.3 million, and EPS decreased from $1.64 a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue of $600.1 million missed analysts’ $611.6 million estimate and declined 6.8% year over year. Net income also fell to $118.8 million from $141.3 million, and EPS decreased from $1.64 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $157 from $175 and shifted to a Neutral rating, underscoring concerns about near-term sales performance despite the improved outlook.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $136.30 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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