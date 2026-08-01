Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Hafnia Limited $HAFN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 308,706 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Hafnia worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 92.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 215,112 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Marnell Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hafnia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hafnia by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 18,496,652 shares of the company's stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 1,309,938 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFN. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hafnia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Hafnia Limited has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hafnia had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 44.74%.The company had revenue of $688.87 million for the quarter.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is an increase from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Hafnia's payout ratio is presently 126.37%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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