Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT - Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 62,382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 129,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 398.0%. Chunghwa Telecom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHT. Zacks Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chunghwa Telecom currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chunghwa Telecom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chunghwa Telecom wasn't on the list.

While Chunghwa Telecom currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here