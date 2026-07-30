Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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