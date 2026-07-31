Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,067 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Bruker worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,693 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.79.

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Bruker Stock Up 4.2%

BRKR opened at $64.34 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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