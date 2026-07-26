Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.29.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Further Reading

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