Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 162,648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $215,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,574,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,308,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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