Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.84 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,799,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 145,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,906,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.26. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Colliers International Group's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Colliers International Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Colliers International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Colliers International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a “sector outperform” rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Benzinga analyst ratings

Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion was below the $1.48 billion analyst estimate, a 6.8% shortfall despite strong year-over-year growth. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock more than the modest EPS beat is supporting it. Colliers International Group earnings report

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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