Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $39.90 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,516 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $147.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $125.71 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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