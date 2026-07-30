Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.98% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,793 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,839.66. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $675.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 5,736.13% and a net margin of 25.09%.The business had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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