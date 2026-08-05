Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in nCino were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get nCino alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 475.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,341,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,051 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,078,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,868 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,962,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company's stock.

nCino Stock Up 1.6%

nCino stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.66. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 8,064 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $140,878.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,055,735.24. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on nCino from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded nCino from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of nCino from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider nCino, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nCino wasn't on the list.

While nCino currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here