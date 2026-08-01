Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 18,505 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Free Report) by 17,457.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,987 shares of the company's stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company's stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $174.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nicolet Bankshares's payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $194.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,215 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $203,986.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,140.70. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,662 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $453,178.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,385.92. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,219 shares of company stock valued at $715,976 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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