Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the bank's stock after selling 56,969 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

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