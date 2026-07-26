Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of WESCO International worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total value of $28,499,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,946 shares in the company, valued at $171,821,877.50. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $341.22.

View Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $332.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.96 and a 12-month high of $377.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $344.69 and its 200-day moving average is $312.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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