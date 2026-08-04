Go Pro
→ This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 255,418 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.37% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 152,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 108,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.14.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

(Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund NYSE: AEF is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines