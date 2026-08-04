Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 255,418 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.37% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 152,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 108,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.14.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund NYSE: AEF is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

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