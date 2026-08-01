Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 80,250 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.75.

View Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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