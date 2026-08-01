Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,588 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 99,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $442,733,000 after acquiring an additional 170,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 932,485 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.48.

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Check Point Software Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Susquehanna Check Point Analyst Action

Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Check Point Launches AI Network Firewall

The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Check Point Reports Second-Quarter Results

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Wells Fargo cut its target from $140 to $130 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, suggesting limited upside and reinforcing caution around Check Point’s modest revenue growth. Wells Fargo Lowers Check Point Price Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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