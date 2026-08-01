Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,477 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,201 shares of company stock worth $576,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9%

PEG opened at $76.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here