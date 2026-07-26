Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,440 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 1,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,607 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 394.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 569.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,380. The trade was a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE OXM opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Oxford Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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