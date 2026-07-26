Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 110,145 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,145 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

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Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LINC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 40,070 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,002,698.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,032,385.76. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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