Purpose Unlimited Inc. Purchases New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,354 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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