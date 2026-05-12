Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,632 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 15.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here