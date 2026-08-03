PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires 6,050 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 278.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.59.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $361.40 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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