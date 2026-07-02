Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $142.82 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,246 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Globe Life worth $142,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 909.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 2,185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company's stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here