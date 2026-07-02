Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,779,282 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,779,282 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Dollar General worth $818,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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