Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 614,322 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699,260 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 614,322 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.03% of SS&C Technologies worth $655,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

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