Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 87,636 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,740 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 87,636 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $117.01 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $461.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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