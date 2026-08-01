Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,442 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Qnity Electronics worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $177.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a semiconductor materials company that provides products and process solutions used throughout the chip manufacturing industry. The company was formed through the separation of DuPont's electronics business and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q.

Qnity's portfolio supports both front-end wafer fabrication and back-end semiconductor packaging. Its offerings include materials and solutions for lithography and patterning, dielectric and metallization processes, wafer cleaning, chemical-mechanical planarization, and advanced packaging.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here