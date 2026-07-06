QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,761 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.95.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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