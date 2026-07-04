QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $53.67 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,871 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $53,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $129.30 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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