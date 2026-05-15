QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $144,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Article Title

JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Article Title

JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Article Title

JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Article Title

DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Article Title

CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent fund-flow reporting showed Smead Capital Management reduced its JPM position, which may reinforce some caution around the shares, even if the impact is limited. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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