QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,810 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $238,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $166.97. 55,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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