QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,909 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 75,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.5% in the first quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

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