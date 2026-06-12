Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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