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Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake by 283.9%, buying 16,651 shares in Q4 to hold 22,517 Blackstone (BX) shares worth about $3.47 million at quarter end.
  • Several major insiders executed large sales recently: Tactical Opportunit sold 1,596,142 shares for ~$15.96 million and Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp LLC sold 7,477,504 shares for ~$26.25 million, reducing that holder's ownership by 99.66%; insiders now own ~1% of the stock.
  • Blackstone beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $1.75 vs. $1.54; revenue $4.36B, +41.4% YoY), raised its quarterly dividend to $1.49 (annualized $5.96, ~4.7% yield), while analyst ratings are mixed with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average target of $155.55.
  • Five stocks we like better than Blackstone.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 283.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BX stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Key Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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