Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. ByteDance targets in-house CPU for 2027 deployment, partners with Qualcomm: report

ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Overclocking Qualcomm: Rewiring the AI Compute Market

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note bullish long-term price targets and constructive analyst views, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside over a 12-month horizon. Wall Street analysts set Qualcomm stock price target for 12 months

Qualcomm Stock Down 2.1%

QCOM stock opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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