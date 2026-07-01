Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,569 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day moving average of $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. ByteDance targets in-house CPU for 2027 deployment, partners with Qualcomm: report

ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Overclocking Qualcomm: Rewiring the AI Compute Market

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note bullish long-term price targets and constructive analyst views, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside over a 12-month horizon. Wall Street analysts set Qualcomm stock price target for 12 months

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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