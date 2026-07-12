Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,111 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $189.16. 7,059,391 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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