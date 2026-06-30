Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 38,460 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 0.4%

Qualcomm stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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