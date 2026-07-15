Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 3.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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