Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,099 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.16% of Qualys worth $67,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,591,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,854,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Qualys by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,844 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.53.

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Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $750,995.75. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,228 shares of company stock worth $9,457,674 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $144.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

See Also

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