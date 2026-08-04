Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,870 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Quanex Building Products worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

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Quanex Building Products Stock Up 7.8%

NX opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $462.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quanex Building Products's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.68%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

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