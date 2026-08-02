Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,444,711 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,891,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $817,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future growth. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Quanta Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Backlog Strength

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised its 2026 financial expectations across metrics. The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Record Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded PWR to “buy” from “neutral” and assigned an $800 price target. The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. The Fly Analyst Update

The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 90, PWR’s stock price already reflects substantial growth expectations. Any slowdown in infrastructure demand, execution problems or disappointment with future guidance could increase volatility.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $667.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark downgraded Quanta Services to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $752.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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