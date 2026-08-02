Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,444,711 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,891,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quanta Services to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $752.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future growth. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Quanta Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Backlog Strength

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised its 2026 financial expectations across metrics. The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Record Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded PWR to “buy” from “neutral” and assigned an $800 price target. The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. The Fly Analyst Update

The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 90, PWR’s stock price already reflects substantial growth expectations. Any slowdown in infrastructure demand, execution problems or disappointment with future guidance could increase volatility.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.5%

PWR opened at $667.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $680.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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