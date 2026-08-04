Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,586 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 5.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $80,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boreal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $976 from $940 and reaffirmed its “Buy” rating. The revised target implies significant potential upside and reflects continued confidence in Quanta’s earnings and infrastructure-related growth prospects. Benzinga

The revised target implies significant potential upside and reflects continued confidence in Quanta’s earnings and infrastructure-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $741 from $659. Although the firm maintained a “Neutral” rating, the higher target suggests its outlook for Quanta improved following the stock’s recent performance and operating trends. The Fly

Although the firm maintained a “Neutral” rating, the higher target suggests its outlook for Quanta improved following the stock’s recent performance and operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Quanta Services, adding further positive analyst sentiment around the company’s outlook. Quanta Services Upgraded at Guggenheim

adding further positive analyst sentiment around the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen raised its rating to “Buy,” reinforcing the broader trend of improving analyst sentiment. Quanta Services Rating Increased to Buy

reinforcing the broader trend of improving analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis argues that Quanta’s valuation multiple has compressed without a comparable deterioration in its underlying business thesis. This may reassure investors concerned about valuation, although it also highlights that the stock remains sensitive to further multiple changes. Quanta Services: The Market Compressed the Multiple and Not the Thesis

A Seeking Alpha analysis argues that Quanta’s valuation multiple has compressed without a comparable deterioration in its underlying business thesis. This may reassure investors concerned about valuation, although it also highlights that the stock remains sensitive to further multiple changes. Negative Sentiment: Quanta priced a $2 billion senior-notes offering consisting of notes due in 2029, 2033 and 2036, with coupons ranging from 4.850% to 5.550%. The financing can support growth or general corporate purposes, but it will increase debt and future interest expense. The offering is expected to close August 6, subject to customary conditions. Quanta Services Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $681.75 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $679.33 and its 200-day moving average is $615.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.Quanta Services's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $714.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $976.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $758.96.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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