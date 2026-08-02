Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $667.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $680.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $645.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $728.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $752.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future growth. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Quanta Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Backlog Strength

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised its 2026 financial expectations across metrics. The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Record Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded PWR to “buy” from “neutral” and assigned an $800 price target. The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. The Fly Analyst Update

The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 90, PWR’s stock price already reflects substantial growth expectations. Any slowdown in infrastructure demand, execution problems or disappointment with future guidance could increase volatility.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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