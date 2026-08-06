Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 10,164 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Celestica were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after buying an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 883 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.52, for a total transaction of $323,637.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,893,737.72. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,594 shares of company stock worth $67,021,079. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $437.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $362.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.23 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $360.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.55.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celestica plans to use the proceeds to accelerate growth across global AI infrastructure, positioning the company to expand capacity and serve continued demand from hyperscalers and other technology customers. Underwriters will also receive a 30-day option for additional shares. Celestica Announces $3 Billion Equity Offering

Celestica plans to use the proceeds to accelerate growth across global AI infrastructure, positioning the company to expand capacity and serve continued demand from hyperscalers and other technology customers. Underwriters will also receive a 30-day option for additional shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results remain strong. Celestica reported quarterly EPS of $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $4.68 billion versus expectations of $4.30 billion. Revenue increased 62.4% year over year, while third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.88 to $3.08.

Recent operating results remain strong. Celestica reported quarterly EPS of $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $4.68 billion versus expectations of $4.30 billion. Revenue increased 62.4% year over year, while third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance was set at $2.88 to $3.08. Positive Sentiment: Technical and growth-focused commentary remains supportive. CLS recently moved above its 50-day moving average, suggesting improving short-term momentum, and analysts and research services continue to highlight the company’s earnings growth and AI exposure. Celestica Moves Above Its 50-Day Moving Average

Technical and growth-focused commentary remains supportive. CLS recently moved above its 50-day moving average, suggesting improving short-term momentum, and analysts and research services continue to highlight the company’s earnings growth and AI exposure. Neutral Sentiment: The equity raise could strengthen Celestica’s ability to capture AI infrastructure growth, but investors will need to weigh the expected expansion benefits against the size and terms of the dilution.

The equity raise could strengthen Celestica’s ability to capture AI infrastructure growth, but investors will need to weigh the expected expansion benefits against the size and terms of the dilution. Negative Sentiment: The $3 billion share issuance increases the company’s share count and may pressure per-share valuation metrics. Investors may also question whether substantial external capital is needed after the stock’s sharp multiyear advance.

The $3 billion share issuance increases the company’s share count and may pressure per-share valuation metrics. Investors may also question whether substantial external capital is needed after the stock’s sharp multiyear advance. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling adds a secondary cautionary signal: the CEO sold approximately $3.51 million of shares and the CFO sold about $324,000. CLS also trades at an elevated valuation, making it vulnerable to disappointment over AI spending, execution or financing terms. Celestica Insider Selling

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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