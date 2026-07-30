Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,290,106 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 158.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106,122 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,106 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Kraft Heinz worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential earnings beat: Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to benefit from favorable earnings estimates and its history of exceeding consensus forecasts. The company is scheduled to report before the market opens on August 5. Kraft Heinz Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to benefit from favorable earnings estimates and its history of exceeding consensus forecasts. The company is scheduled to report before the market opens on August 5. Positive Sentiment: Improving market-share trends: Investors are watching for evidence that recent market-share gains are translating into more sustainable consumer demand, which could support revenue and earnings expectations if confirmed. Kraft Heinz Earnings in Focus

Investors are watching for evidence that recent market-share gains are translating into more sustainable consumer demand, which could support revenue and earnings expectations if confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Results remain the key catalyst: UBS forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, slightly below the roughly $0.53 Visible Alpha and FactSet consensus. This leaves room for a beat but also raises the bar for management commentary on demand, pricing and guidance. Kraft Heinz Earnings Expectations

UBS forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, slightly below the roughly $0.53 Visible Alpha and FactSet consensus. This leaves room for a beat but also raises the bar for management commentary on demand, pricing and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market-relative performance: Kraft Heinz advanced in the latest session even as the broader market declined, but reports noted that it underperformed certain industry peers. This suggests the move was supported more by company-specific earnings expectations than by broad sector momentum. Kraft Heinz Ascends While Market Falls

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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