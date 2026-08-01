Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 129,739 Shares of Orix Corp Ads $IX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 129,739 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Orix Corp Ads worth $27,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,117,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $149,546,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,375,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 334,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orix Corp Ads from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Orix Corp Ads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has an average rating of "Hold".

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Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $40.33 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Further Reading

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